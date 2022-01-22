Search to resume tomorrow for missing Galway man Stephen Cunningham

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32 year old Stephen Cunningham who has been missing since early November.

Stephen is described as being approximately 6′ 2″ in height with a thin build, blue eyes, sandy/blond hair and may have a beard/unshaven.

Stephen was last seen at Gannons Filling Station, Belclare, Westport on the 5th of November and again at Dunnes Stores, Briar Hill, Galway on the 6th of November.

Stephen’s car, A Silver Volkswagen Passat was found at Bunnakill, Maam Cross.

It is believed this car may have been parked in this location since 7th November.

Stephen was wearing a waist length cream/ beige hooded jacket, blue jeans and beige shoes.

A search will take place tomorrow meeting at 9am at Peacocks in Maam cross.

A post on the Dunmore McHales Facebook page are requesting as many people as possible to help them in this search.

If you can offer your help to Stephen’s family this coming Sunday please join them in their search.

Any person with any information on Stephen’s whereabouts are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.