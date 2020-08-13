Search party leaves Spiddal Pier as efforts continue to locate two missing paddle-boarders

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A search party has left Spiddal Pier this morning to join ongoing efforts to locate two paddle-boarders who went missing from Furbo beach last night.

Rescue helicopter 115 from Shannon and the Rescue 118 from Sligo searched various areas of Galway Bay overnight after the alarm was raised at 10pm.

Various water safety services have been involved in the search for the 23 year old woman and the 17 year old girl.

These include Aran Lifeboat, Galway lifeboat and Costelloe Bay Unit.

Today’s search will expand from the inner bay to the outer bay.

Mike Swan is Operations Manager with Galway Lifeboat – he says visibility was poor overnight due to weather conditions….