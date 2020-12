print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A search has been ongoing throughout the afternoon for a missing person in the city with the focus of that search now turning to the River Corrib.

The Western Division of Boyne Fisherman’s rescue and recovery service have sent several members to assist local authorities in an underwater search for a missing male in the area.

Several dives have been conducted throughout the day as part of the operation and will continue at first light tomorrow morning.