Galway Bay fm newsroom – A search of waters around Renville Pier has taken place due to concerns over a parked car.

The two hour search was carried out from 11 last night by the Rescue 115 helicopter and the Galway Lifeboat.

Nothing was found during the search and the rescue services remain on standby this morning.

Gardai are leading the operation, and are not commenting at the moment.

Mike Swan of Galway Lifeboat told Galway Talks they will resume the search if needed.

Photo credit – Pat Flynn/Rescue 115