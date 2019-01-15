Search of shoreline to resume in bid to find missing Salthill man

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Searches of the coastline from Oranmore will continue tomorrow (Wed) to try and locate a Salthill man who has been missing since last week.

25 year-old Robert Murray was last seen this day last week, Tuesday January 8th at Shop Street around 10.15p.m

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches in height, of thin build with black hair.

When last seen Rob was wearing black trousers, and a khaki green jacket.

A search will take place from Galway Bay Sailing Club, Rinville, Oranmore at 1.30p.m tomorrow.

