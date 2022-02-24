Search for young man missing from Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A search is underway for a young man missing from Galway city.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in finding 21 year old Ryan Moran who is missing from his home in Galway City, since this morning.

Ryan is described as being 5’ 8, in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Ryan was wearing a grey hoody and black jeans.

Gardaí and Ryan’s family are concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000 the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.