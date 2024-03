Search for missing man stood down after recovery of body at Tully Mountain in Connemara

A search for a missing man around Tully Mountain in Connemara has been stood down after the recovery of a body.

The missing man was a 50 year old French national who was last seen around 11.30 on Wednesday morning.

Galway Mountain Rescue was involved in the search, along with Cleggan Coast Guard.

Photo – Wiki