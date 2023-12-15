Search for missing Clifden man stood down as body found in Moycullen

15 December 2023
15 December 2023
Galway’s universities are get just over 2 million euro for world-class research equipment It’s part of a 15 million euro allocation for the Hi...
City planners have refused permission for a new “air dome” at Galway Lawn Tennis Club in Salthill. The plans called for the replacement of an ...
An exhibition of paintings by Holy Rosary College student Mary O’Connor has been launched at the city’s Ceannt Station 6th year student Mary is a ...
A 3 million euro extension has been approved for Holy Rosary College Mountbellew by Education Minister Norma Foley It comprises one General Classroom, fiv...