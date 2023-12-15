Galway Bay FM

15 December 2023

Search for missing Clifden man stood down as body found in Moycullen

Search for missing Clifden man stood down as body found in Moycullen

The search for a missing Clifden man has been stood down as the body of a man was found in Moycullen

38 year old John Hand had been missing since Wednesday and a public appeal had been made

Gardai have confirmed that Mr Hand has been found deceased

