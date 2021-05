print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The search for a man missing from the city has been stood down after a body was discovered in Inverin.

24 year old Stephen Hilton has been missing from the Rahoon area of the city since Sunday, May 9th.

He was last spotted in the Inverin area, where searches have been taking place over the past week involving a number of search and rescue agencies.

Gardai say his body has been located as of last evening, and the search has been stood down.