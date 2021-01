print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The search for a missing city man has been stood down following the discovery of a body.

Fergal Guilfoyle was missing since December 15th, having last been seen around Newcastle and University Road in the early hours.

A renewed appeal was issued last week for the missing 43 year old.

Gardai say following the discovery of a body yesterday (Sunday Jan 10th) the search has now been stood down.