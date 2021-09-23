Search for man missing from Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding Nicolas Couch, who is missing from the Athenry area

The 39 year old has been missing since Monday (sept 20)

Nicolas is described as being 6 feet 2 inches in height, of slim build and with blue eyes and greying hair.

When last seen, he was wearing dark jeans, a blue polo top and a black bomber jacket.

Gardaí and Nicolas’ family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Galway on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.