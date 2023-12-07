Search dog with Galway Mountain Rescue retires after proud service

A search dog with Galway Mountain Rescue is retiring after four years of proud service.

Syd, a black labrador, and his handler Jarlath Folan qualified in April 2019 and have conducted numerous searchers since.

Syd was responsible for finding a person who had been missing overnight, and finding shoes at the side of a lake that led to the recovery of a missing person.

The Search and Rescue Dog Association it wishes Syd a long, happy retirement with plenty of long walks and lazy afternoons.