Search continues for missing man in city

Written by on 14 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The search is continuing for a young man who went missing in the city last week.

Robert Murray was last seen at 5.30p.m last Thursday January 10th near Shop Street and his family and friends are concerned for his whereabouts.

When last seen, it’s believed he was wearing a dark blue jacket and jeans.

Searches of the shoreline from Oranmore took place over the weekend but so far he has not been located and a major social media drive to find Rob is underway.

Anyone with any information about Robert is asked to contact Millstreet garda station at 091 53 8000

