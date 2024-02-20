Galway Bay FM

20 February 2024

Seanad to discuss bill to stop Derrybrien Wind Farm being decomissioned

A bill to stop Derrybrien Wind Farm from being decommissioned will be discussed in the Seanad this evening.

The court ruling for its dismantling will be debated from 6:15PM, and the topic is being proposed by Senator Michael McDowell

He will be arguing that the government is misinterpreting EU law and that there is no requirement to decommission the €200 million site.

Senators Victor Boyhan, Tom Clonan, Gerard Craughwell, Sharon Keogan and Rónán Mullen have co-signed the Bill.

