20 February 2024
~1 minutes read
Seanad to discuss bill to stop Derrybrien Wind Farm being decomissioned
A bill to stop Derrybrien Wind Farm from being decommissioned will be discussed in the Seanad this evening.
The court ruling for its dismantling will be debated from 6:15PM, and the topic is being proposed by Senator Michael McDowell
He will be arguing that the government is misinterpreting EU law and that there is no requirement to decommission the €200 million site.
Senators Victor Boyhan, Tom Clonan, Gerard Craughwell, Sharon Keogan and Rónán Mullen have co-signed the Bill.