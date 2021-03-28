Seanad hears urgent need for emergency accommodation at St Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Seanad has heard that St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe is in urgent need of emergency accommodation.

The matter was raised by Senator Aisling Dolan, who said 2 large classrooms are required to meet the immediate need in September.

She said while an application is currently under review at the Department of Education, a quick decision is vital to ensure no children are turned away.

The school – which was established in 2008 – is currently based at the Ballinasloe Enterprise Centre.

Plans for a new permanent school for St. Teresa’s Special School are still at site acquisition stage.

Addressing the Seanad, Senator Dolan said at present, there just isn’t even close to enough space to meet demand.

