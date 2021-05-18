Seanad hears UHG offering “half-baked” anomaly scans to pregnant women

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard claims that University Hospital Galway is offering “half-baked” anomaly scans to women who are 20 weeks pregnant.

The matter was raised by Senator Lisa Chambers, who addressed the issue of maternity hospitals not complying with national guidelines.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, restrictions were introduced which limited the ability of partners to attend scans, labour, births and neo-natal visits.

However, Senator Chambers said while national guidelines have since been updated, many hospitals are still adopting a “localised” approach.

She acknowledged that of the 19 maternity hospitals nationwide, 5 are accepted as being completely outside national guidelines.

However, she warned many of the 14 others are also not fully compliant – and specifically cited University Hospital Galway and Limerick University Hospital.

Addressing the chamber, she raised the issue of UHG allegedly offering "half-baked" 20-week scans