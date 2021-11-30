Seanad hears UHG in “sorry state” for supposed Centre of Excellence in west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard that UHG is in a “sorry state” for a hospital that’s officially designated as a Centre of Excellence in the West and North-West.

Raising the matter, Senator Sean Kyne referenced recent confirmation from the HSE that there will be no additional acute beds provided at UHG under the HSE Winter Plan.

This, he argued, is despite the fact that the plan itself identified UHG as having one of the worst overcrowding problems in the country.

Speaking to an Oireachtas Heath Committee, senior HSE officials acknowledged UHG is facing a difficult winter but said there’s no space for additional beds.

Addressing the Seanad, Senator Kyne also outlined the ongoing confusion over whether a proposed new elective hospital at Merlin Park will provide any extra beds.

He argued not only are there no short-term or medium term plans to provide increased capacity – but there’s no certainty in longer term plans either.