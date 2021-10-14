Seanad hears renewed call for debate on proposed new hospital at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local senator has told the Seanad we do not want “American style healthcare” as he called for an urgent debate on a proposed new elective hospital for Merlin Park.

Senator Sean Kyne spoke of the continued lack of clarity on whether the proposed hospital will be an inpatient facility, or day-care only.

He spoke of the huge demand for inpatient beds at UHG and noted the Saolta Hospital Group has also made it quite clear that these beds are needed.

He referenced the fact the new hospital had previously been widely understood to be a full new elective hospital with 200 beds.

However, a Sláintecare presentation earlier this year on new hospitals in Galway, Dublin and Cork indicated it could be a day only facility with no inpatient beds.

Senator Kyne argued there’s an urgent need for clarity on what services these new elective hospitals will be offering.