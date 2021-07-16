Seanad hears refusal of Connemara marine park “dark day” for the region

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard the refusal of plans for a major marine industry park in Connemara is a “dark day” for the region.

The matter was raised by Senator Sean Kyne, following the rejection of a planning application by planners at Galway County Council.

The proposed multi-million euro marine park at Cill Chiarain would be focused on research and development in various marine areas including the seaweed and fish sectors.

It would be developed as a state-of-the-art, low carbon campus on a greenfield site, that would attract significant investment to the area.

Addressing the Seanad today, Senator Kyne noted the region is an unemployment blackspot that is crying out for jobs and investment.

He expressed frustration at Ireland’s planning system but said he’s hopeful the decision will be successfully appealed.

Speaking briefly in response, Seanad leader, Fine Gael senator Regina Doherty, agreed change is needed in the planning system

