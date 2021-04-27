Seanad hears plans for new hospital for Galway “going backwards”

print

The Seanad has heard that plans for a controversial new hospital for Galway seem to be “going backwards”.

Until recently, the new unit was widely understood to be a full new elective hospital with 200 beds based at Merlin Park.

However, a recent high-level Sláintecare presentation on new hospitals in Galway, Dublin and Cork indicated it will be a day only facility with no inpatient beds.

Raising the issue once again in the Seanad, Senator Sean Kyne claimed this falls way short of what was planned and is needed for the region.

It comes as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar recently admitted in the Dáil that he’s “frustrated and embarrassed” about the long-running delays in building a new emergency Department at UHG.

Addressing Minister Frank Feighan, Senator Kyne there is absolute confusion about what’s happening at UHG, and what’s being earmarked for Merlin Park.

Speaking in response, Minister Feighan said preliminary business cases and site identification processes would begin for new hospitals in Galway, Dublin, and Cork in the near future

Senator Kyne expressed a concern that the process seems to be going backwards in all possible respects