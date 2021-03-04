Seanad hears of limitations on Galway’s expansion due to wastewater capacity

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard of the major limitations on the growth of Galway City and its suburbs due to wastewater treatment capacity.

The matter was raised by Senator Sean Kyne, who spoke of the current strain on the Mutton Island treatment plant.

He spoke of the urgent need to progress the often talked about Galway East main drainage wastewater treatment plant.

Senator Kyne offered that this plant would accommodate areas including the east of the city, Oranmore, Athenry, and the proposed new townland of Ardaun.

Senator Kyne noted that Galway City’s population is projected to increase to 120 thousand within the next two decades.

However, he said this figure will not be realised if progress isn’t made on increasing wastewater treatment capacity…

