Seanad hears of delays on new school building for Scoil Mhuire in Moycullen

The Seanad has heard of delays a long-planned new school building for Scoil Mhuire in Moycullen.

Planning was approved last year for a new two story, 16 classroom build behind the existing school, with a new entrance.

But Senator Sean Kyne has voiced concerns in the Seanad over the very slow pace of delivering the project from the Government’s end.

Minister Neale Richmond said it is on a capital list to be delivered under the Government’s ADAPT programme – but acknowledged progress is slow, and said other schools nationwide are at a similar “sort of impasse,for want of a better word”.

And Fine Gael Senator Kyne wasn’t convinced by the reply.