Seanad hears of “disgusting” hate campaign against Mayor of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard of the “disgusting” ongoing hate campaign against Mayor of Galway, Councillor Mike Cubbard.

The issue was raised by Senator Ollie Crowe, who wished to highlight the issue of serious abuse levelled at public representatives.

He cited the long-running campaign against Mayor Cubbard as a prime example of the need for tougher action.

Last week, Mayor Cubbard indicated he was at breaking point and was re-considering his political career after receiving death threats.

Addressing the Seanad, Fianna Fail Senator Crowe said while he isn’t sure what can be done – some form of action is urgently needed.