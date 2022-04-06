Seanad hears of “dire” need for affordable housing in Galway City.

From Galway Bay FM news-The Seanad has heard of the “dire” need for affordable housing in Galway City.

Raising the matter, Senator Sean Kyne said there’s been good progress made in supplying social housing in recent years, with waiting lists down by 50 percent since 2016.

However, he said there is a “squeezed middle” that don’t qualify for social housing, but also have no chance of affording homes in the current market.

He noted there is particularly strong development in areas like Moycullen, Barna, Claregalway and Oranmore.

Speaking in response, Minister Burke acknowledged the urgent need for affordable housing and said progress is being made on advancing plans for Galway City.

Senator Kyne said while all progress is welcome, the pace of delivery seems to be far too slow.