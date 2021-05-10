Seanad hears “no light at end of tunnel” for capacity issues at UHG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard there’s “no light at the end of the tunnel” with regards ongoing capacity issues at UHG.

The matter was raised by Senator Sean Kyne, who spoke of chronic overcrowding being experienced at the city hospital over the past month.

He also referenced the total lack of progress on a long-awaited new emergency department, despite the current unit being completely unfit for purpose.

He asked if the HSE would consider sending a specialist team to Galway to examine the overcrowding issues over the past month.

Senator Kyne also said it is “depressing” that there’s been no progress on a new ED at UHG, despite an expectation that a planning application would be lodged in 2018.

Addressing the chamber, Senator Kyne claimed there has been a complete lack of focus by the Saolta Hospital Group.

Speaking in response, Junior Minister Frank Feighan acknowledged the situation and highlighted a number of ongoing initiatives to improve patient flow at UHG.

He said he would revert to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly about sending a specialist team to Galway to examine the overcrowding situation.

Minister Feighan also noted that plans for the proposed new ED at UHG are still at “early design stage”.

Senator Kyne expressed frustration at the complete lack of progress on the project…

