Seanad hears new Emergency Department project at UHG “going backwards”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local senator has expressed frustration in the Seanad over a continued lack of progress on a long-awaited new Emergency Department at UHG.

Senator Sean Kyne said the entire process appears to be going backwards, with still no date on the horizon for the lodging of a planning application.

He also noted he’s raised the issue several times in recent months, yet Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has yet to appear.

Senator Kyne further said there’s some confusion among the Galway public, with some believing the building currently under construction is the new Emergency Department.

However, this is a temporary extension to facilitate the construction of an entirely new block that will incorporate a new Emergency Department as well as maternity services.

Responding to Senator Kyne, Minister Frank Feighan was uanble to offer any date for the lodging of a planning application, or a timeline for the project.

A visibily frustrated Senator Kyne replied that the people of Galway, and staff at UHG, deserve better.