Seanad hears new Emergency Department at UHG still “years away”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard that a new Emergency Department at UHG is still likely “years away” from being realised.

Discussing the issue with Minister Mary Butler, Senator Sean Kyne said the project seems to be perpetually going backwards.

The long-awaited project is a new block incorporating a new Emergency Department, as well as maternity and paediatric services.

However, despite the issue being raised repeatedly in the Oireachtas in recent years, there’s been little clarity on a timeline for the project.

Senator Kyne noted there was some new complex terminology being offered in the latest response – but he suggested this is more a cause for concern rather than reassurance.

He did acknowledge there was at least one bit of new information – that the interim ED under construction, to enable works on the permanent building, will be delivered in June.

But Senator Kyne said the lodging of a planning application for the new Emergency Department is still nowhere on the horizon.