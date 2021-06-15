Seanad hears multinationals in Galway concerned over travel restrictions

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard that multinationals in Galway are concerned over the Government’s Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The matter was raised by Senator Sean Kyne, who said there’s a clear feeling among senior management that Ireland is being left behind.

He noted that many competitor countries are back operating international travel, immediately putting Galway at a disadvantage.

He further pointed out that many local businesses, healthcare facilities and third level institutions are also heavily reliant on international connectivity.

Citing the concerns of Galway-based multinationals, Senator Kyne argued an urgent debate is now needed