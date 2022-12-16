Seanad hears extra funding needed for Galway Rape Crisis Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local senator Sean Kyne is calling for extra funding for the “extremely important work” carried out by Galway Rape Crisis Centre.

At present, the city-based service has a waiting list of 86 people and has requested extra funding from Tusla.

Senator Kyne says without this extra funding, the centre will no longer be able to provide a Saturday clinic or extra midweek counselling hours.

From January to October of this year, the Galway Centre offered over 4,000 counselling appointments.

Senator Kyne says it cannot be left to rely on public fundraising.