Seanad hears demand for action on home help ‘crisis’ across West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Aisling Dolan has used the Seanad to demand action on home help waiting lists across the West.

She raised the issue in the chamber with Junior Minister at the Department of Health, Mary Butler.

It was revealed to Senator Dolan that there are currently 651 families approved for home help across the region – including 212 people in Galway.

However, they’re waiting to be allocated hours due to ongoing issues with staffing and recruitment.

Senator Dolan said the figures are shocking, and pointed out that the situation is absolutely devastating for older people who need assistance to continue living independently.

She argued that the budget is there – but the ongoing issues with staffing have to be properly addressed.

Speaking in response, Minister Mary Butler said both the HSE and private homecare providers are experiencing difficulties with recruitment.

She acknowledged that the situation is worse in some areas more than others.