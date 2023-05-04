Seanad hears concerns over Maree section of Athlone to Galway Greenway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Sean Kyne has raised concerns in the Seanad over a section of the Athlone to Galway Greenway that will pass through Oranmore.

Senator Kyne acknowledged everyone is in agreement on the benefits of greenways, and their enormous benefits for health, tourism and local recreation.

But he said locals are very concerned about the potential impact on Kilcaimin Bay in Maree, a special area of conservation.

He was advised the scheme will incorporate a cantilevered boardwalk over the bay, to accommodate a greenway while maintaining the road.

Senator Kyne said that’s welcome – but warned there’ll be considerable difficulties in the planning process