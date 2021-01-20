Seanad hears calls for Galway County Council to apologise to survivors of Tuam mother and baby home

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard calls on Galway County Council to apologise fully to survivors of the Tuam mother and baby home.

The recent Report on the Commission in the the Mother and Baby Homes was raised by Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly who commended all of those who came forward saying that no one could read their reports without saying it was abuse and neglect.

While calling out the Church and Galway County Council, the Green Party Senator said that the ultimate responsibility lies with a ‘State that did not provide women with alternatives’.

Galway county council is set to make a further statement at its plenary meeting next Monday.

In a statement, the council said that it is considered important to take time to read and consider the final report while affording all those with a personal connection to the former Mother and Baby Home in Tuam a similar opportunity.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator O’Reilly said the county council held its council meetings on those grounds and questioned why politicians did not know of the ‘appalling’ conditions…..