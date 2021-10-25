Seanad hears call for urgent clarity on projects like Galway City Ring Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard a call for urgent clarity on a range of road projects in light of the revised National Development Plan, including the Galway City Ring Road.

Local Senator Sean Kyne argued there is huge confusion among the public as a result of the revised plan aiming to “please everyone”.

Many have expressed concern that new environmental criteria included in the plan could have a serious impact on the ring road project or see it scrapped outright.

Senator Kyne said some immediate clarity is needed on these vital projects to reassure the public…

More on Galway Bay fm news