Seanad hears call for HSE funding for expansion of Westdoc in Oughterard and Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard a call for urgent HSE funding to enable the expansion of Westdoc services to cover the Moycullen, Rosscahill and Oughterard areas.

Raising the matter, Senator Sean Kyne noted he had previously raised the topic over a year ago – and it was acknowledged at that time that there is an issue with coverage.

However he outlined how GP’s are continuing to work exhaustive hours in his own local area including extensive and regular periods on call.

Senator Kyne said there’s been an inability to secure a new doctor in Oughterard due to the workload, though doctors have expressed willingness to join Westdoc.

However, Senator Kyne said the funding currently isn’t there – but he argued HSE investment in Westdoc would represent excellent value for money – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour