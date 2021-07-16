Seanad hears Ballinasloe has history of “very environmentally damaging” developments

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard of Ballinasloe’s history of “very environmentally damaging” developments.

The claim was made by Senator Eugene Murphy, who was contributing to a debate on the Land Development Agency Bill 2021.

He acknowledged many councillors are opposed to the LDA amid concerns they’ll have less power and influence in deciding how land will be developed in their own areas.

However, Senator Murphy said he was confident that Housing Minister Darragh O’ Brien has no interest in diluting the role of councillors in this regard.

But he did raise the issue of Ballinasloe as a prime example of the need for continued strong local powers in guiding development – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]