Seanad election count to begin tomorrow with 15 Galway candidates seeking appointment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fifteen Galway candidates are looking to be appointed to the 26th Seanad with the election count beginning tomorrow.

Counting is set to begin immediately at Dublin Castle following the poll closure tomorrow at 11am.

The Seanad is made up of 60 members with 49 of those elected and 11 appointed directly by the Taoiseach.

The 26th Seanad election is set to be a more complicated affair than its predecessors

With the Coronavirus prompting an unprecedented response from the government and new further legislation possibly needed, it puts a huge spotlight on government formation talks.

As outgoing Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar cannot appoint the 11 Taoiseach’s nominees meaning the Seanad will not be able to sit once the other seats are filled.

This means a new Taoiseach, and a new government, will be needed if any new laws are to be passed.

Moving to the hopefuls and Six sitting Galway native senators are looking to be returned to the 26th Seanad.

Galway man and Chicago based businessman, Billy lawless is hoping to serve a second term as a Taoiseach’s appointment.

Another appointment, Aer Arann founder Pádraig Ó Céidigh has confirmed that he would also accept a place on the 26th Seanad.

Seeking re-election on the University of Ireland ticket are Senators Ronan Mullen from Ahascragh and Alice Mary Higgins from Galway City.

Another sitting senator hoping to retain his seat is city native Gerard Craughwell who is seeking to be returned under the Labour panel.

Former Galway West TD Sean Kyne is also seeking to be elected to the Seanad under the Cultural and Education Panel following his temporary appointment by Taoiseach Leo Varadker to the body to take a seat vacated by a newly elected TD.

Another former Deputy is also in the running, with former Roscommon Galway Fianna Fail TD Eugene Murphy nominated in the Agricultural panel.

A variety of Galway county and city councillors are also on the ballot paper.

Ballinasloe area Fine Gael councillor Aisling has been put forward on the agricultural panel, while Independent Connemara North Cllr Thomas Welby has also been added to the Administration panel.

Meanwhile, three Loughrea area county councillors are on the ballot paper.

Fine Gael Cllr Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher and Fianna Fail Cllr Shane Curly are both hoping to secure a seat under the Cultural and Educational panel.

While Independent Cllr Pat Hynes is looking to be a part of the 26th Seanad in the Industrial and Commercial panel.

Staying with the Industrial panel but moving to Galway city, Fianna Fail Cllr Ollie Crowe has also been put forward for a seat.

He’s joined by Green Party Cllr Pauline O’Reilly, who is running in the Labour panel.

Finishing off the list of Galway hopefuls, Social Democrat’s Niall Ó Tuathail has been nominated under the Industrial and Commercial panel.