Sean Kyne takes further aim at Inland Fisheries Ireland over “fishy” job advertisement

Local Senator Sean Kyne has taken further aim at Inland Fisheries Ireland over the advertisement of a senior position.

Previously, he’s described the state agency as being “rotten with corruption” and “operated like a fiefdom” with little oversight.

On one occassion, he used the Seanad to make extensive allegations against IFI and said the whole affair is worthy of a Hollywood movie.

And speaking more recently, he took exception to a recent job advertisement.