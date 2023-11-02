Galway Bay FM

2 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Sean Kyne takes further aim at Inland Fisheries Ireland over “fishy” job advertisement

Share story:
Sean Kyne takes further aim at Inland Fisheries Ireland over “fishy” job advertisement

Local Senator Sean Kyne has taken further aim at Inland Fisheries Ireland over the advertisement of a senior position.

Previously, he’s described the state agency as being “rotten with corruption” and “operated like a fiefdom” with little oversight.

On one occassion, he used the Seanad to make extensive allegations against IFI and said the whole affair is worthy of a Hollywood movie.

And speaking more recently, he took exception to a recent job advertisement.

Share story:

Athenry among 9 weather stations already recording a year's amount of rain

Nine weather stations, including one in Athenry, have already recorded a year’s amount of rain – with two months remaining. Met Eireann has re...

City Hall to light up teal this evening to mark Alzheimers Awareness Month

City Hall will be lit up in the color teal this evening, to mark Alzheimers Awareness Month. The move is part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of Ameri...

Petition against planned telecommunications mast in Kinvara gains rapid traction

A petition against a planned telecommunications mast in Kinvara is gaining traction with almost 500 signatures in two days. Locals claim it would be highl...

Galway youth groups get funding from Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund

Two Galway youth groups have received grants from the VHI Health & Wellbeing Fund. CURVE is a voluntary organisation set up in August 2022 in response...