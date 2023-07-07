Sean Kyne renews criticism of Inland Fisheries Ireland over PAC appearance

Local Senator Sean Kyne has renewed his criticism of Inland Fisheries Ireland as it appears before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

He’s previously described the state body as being “rotten with corruption” amid allegations of mismanagement and bad governance.

He further claimed it was operating as a “fiefdom” with little oversight.

Inland Fisheries has now appeared before PAC and contrasts have been made with the appearance of RTÉ before the same committee in recent days.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Kyne had little sympathy.