Sean Canney says we have “sleep-walked” our way into putting unsuitable wind farms all over the country

We have “sleep-walked” our way into putting unsuitable wind farms all over the country to provide green energy.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney, who says an agenda that we need green energy “at any cost” is being led by some politicians and the media.

It comes as a massive protest was held by community groups from across the country at Leinster House yesterday.

Of particular focus is a planned 8 turbine development near Belclare, which will have a height of 185m.

Deputy Canney says we’re working off guidelines last updated in 2006, when turbines were just a fraction of that height – and this is not the “just transition the Government promised.