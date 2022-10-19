Sean Canney says plans to improve disability services “going into the ether”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says plans for improved services for mental health and disabilities seem to be “going into the ether”.

Deputy Sean Canney was contributing to a Dáil debate – on why the Government has not ratified an optional protocol – in the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities.

The optional protocol would provide a mechanism for people to launch a challenge – when their rights are not being upheld

Deputy Canney said there seems to be plenty of talk about doing something in the future – or creating a pipeline of actions to be taken.

But he said that pipeline seems to always get diverted and ends up nowhere.