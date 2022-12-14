Sean Canney says new tougher laws for pet theft making good progress

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney says new tougher laws to ensure prison for those who steal pets are making good progress through the Dáil.

At presence, the law treats pets as objects with penalties imposed for the theft of property.

Under the proposed new laws, there would be a mandatory 10-month minimum sentence for the theft of pets and certain other offences relating to pets.

It will come before the Dáil tomorrow for a second reading, and debate among TD’s present in the chamber.

Deputy Canney says it’s a very simple bill, and it’s long over-due.

It comes as a teenage farmer from Corrandulla says he’s shocked after his “pride and joy” livestock were stolen.

Around 30 birds valued at up to €10 thousand were taken from well-known transition year student Michael Gilmore.

Among the livestock stolen from Bunatubber on Friday were show hens, ducks and turkeys.

Speaking earlier, he said the incident has left him wondering if there’s any point in trying to build up another flock.