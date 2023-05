Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Modular homes aren’t the magic solution to our housing crisis that some think it is.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney, who himself has a background in construction.

He’s told the Dáil that the sooner we stop looking at modular homes or off-site construction as a panacea to solve our problems the better.

Deputy Canney said we have far too much red tape in this country and that needs to be tackled.