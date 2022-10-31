Sean Canney says Government must “get real” and acknowledge “madness” of housing crisis

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the Government must “get real” and acknowledge the “madness” behind the housing crisis.

Speaking in the Dáil, he outlined a range of issues that are contributing to the ongoing crisis – that he said are not being spoken about in an honest manner.

They included the demonising of landlords, the HAP scheme, various failed Government initiatives, and huge delays as a result of red tape in Ireland’s planning system.

Deputy Canney said it’s long past time we “get real” and acknowledge these issues.

