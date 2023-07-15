Sean Canney says Government core planning strategy is “nonsense”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government’s so-called ‘core strategy’ on planning has been described as nonsense in the Dáil by local TD Sean Canney.

Speaking to Tanáiste Micheal Martin, he pointed out it’s glaringly obvious that the housing situation in this country is dysfunctional.

But he said he takes particular issue with how county development plans, and local area plans, are being prepared and how lands are being zoned.

Deputy Canney said they’re following Government ‘core policy’ – or, in other words, “pure nonsense”.