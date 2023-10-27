Galway Bay FM

27 October 2023

Sean Canney questions if Government trying to “teach HSE a lesson” over budget deficit

Is the Government trying to teach the HSE a lesson by deliberately underfunding it?

That was the question asked by Galway East TD Sean Canney in the Dáil this week.

The healthcare budget for 2024 is €22.5bn – but that figure actually represents an identified shortfall of €1.3bn.

It’s drawn fierce criticism from healthcare professionals as well as political opposition, with Sinn Fein accusing the Government of “throwing in the towel” on healthcare.

Deputy Sean Canney says at the end of the day, it’s patients who stand to lose out:

 

