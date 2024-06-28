Galway Bay FM

28 June 2024

Sean Canney hits out at “circus of approvals” delaying vital new school projects for years

We have created a “circus of approvals” in this country that means badly-needed new school buildings are taking years to make any progress.

That’s the opinion of Galway East TD Sean Canney, who was speaking in the Dáil on capital expenditure projects.

He referenced the Trinity Primary School project in Tuam – an amalgamation of the three primary schools in Tuam – which was formed three years ago.

But he said despite the urgency of the new school, it’s still at design stage years later.

Deputy Canney said it now takes a decade to get a school built from the first plans.

