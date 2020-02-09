Sean Canney elected in Galway East

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sean Canney has been the first candidate in Galway East to be elected, with 12, 292 votes.
His surplus of 1,661 will now be redistributed for the eighth count.
Here are the results of the seventh count for Galway East.
The valid poll is 42, 520 and the quota to be elected is 10, 631.
Two seats and just three candidates remain.
Sean Canney (IND) 12, 292 ELECTED
Louis O’ Hara (SF) 9,411
Ciaran Cannon (FG) 9,990
Anne Rabbitte (FF) 9,535
Pete Roche (FG) ELIMINATED
Donagh Killilea (FF) ELIMINATED
Eoin Madden (GP) ELIMINATED
Peter Reid (SD) ELIMINATED
Marian Spelman (LAB) ELIMINATED
Deaglan McCanna (REN) ELIMINATED
Martin Jonesy Ward (Aon) ELIMINATED
David O’ Reilly (NP) ELIMINATED