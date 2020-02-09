Sean Canney elected in Galway East

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sean Canney has been the first candidate in Galway East to be elected, with 12, 292 votes.

His surplus of 1,661 will now be redistributed for the eighth count.

Here are the results of the seventh count for Galway East.

The valid poll is 42, 520 and the quota to be elected is 10, 631.

Two seats and just three candidates remain.

Sean Canney (IND) 12, 292 ELECTED

Louis O’ Hara (SF) 9,411

Ciaran Cannon (FG) 9,990

Anne Rabbitte (FF) 9,535

Pete Roche (FG) ELIMINATED

Donagh Killilea (FF) ELIMINATED

Eoin Madden (GP) ELIMINATED

Peter Reid (SD) ELIMINATED

Marian Spelman (LAB) ELIMINATED

Deaglan McCanna (REN) ELIMINATED

Martin Jonesy Ward (Aon) ELIMINATED

David O’ Reilly (NP) ELIMINATED