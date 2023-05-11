Sean Canney demands Government “get up off its arse” over wastewater plants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government has been told to “get up off its arse” and tackle the issue of badly-needed waterwater treatment plants in rural towns and villages.

Deputy Sean Canney says Irish Water have walked away from housing estates across Galway served by private treatment plants.

He argues they’re refusing to allow any more houses to be connected to these plants – but yet aren’t building plants themselves to accommodate growth.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Canney said the situation is criminal.