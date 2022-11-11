Sean Canney critical of ‘red tape’ strangling development at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s criticism over plans for the future development of UHG and Merlin Park.

An options appraisal completed in 2018 recommended a full new hospital at Merlin Park.

But a more recent KPMG report recommends UHG remains a primary hospital with continued development, with a smaller elective hospital at Merlin Park.

Some argue UHG is far too congested as it is, and the capacity and infrastructure needed isn’t viable on the site.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Sean Canney said the real problem for development at UHG – like the new Emergency Department – is endless red tape.