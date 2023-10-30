Galway Bay FM

30 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Sean Canney claims some crime victims see “no point” contacting Gardaí due to lack of resources

Share story:
Sean Canney claims some crime victims see “no point” contacting Gardaí due to lack of resources

Some victims of crime now see “no point” contacting Gardaí due to the lack of resources in local areas.

That’s according to Deputy Sean Canney, who was speaking on a Dáil motion introduced by Galway West TD Noel Grealish.

It demands the immediate allocation of extra resources for Gardaí, as well as a committment to 16 thousand Gardaí by 2028.

It also calls for a baseline per-capita Garda figure in every county – to ensure that all areas have a sufficient policing presence.

Deputy Sean Canney told Justice Minister Helen McEntee that if she came to his constituency or into any of its towns, she’d find absolutely no gardai visible on the beat.

Share story:

Searches resume today for missing Claregalway man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 39 year-old Claregalway man. Paul Fahy has been missing from his home in C...

Clifden woman awarded new bursary for students living with a neuromuscular condition

Clifden woman Sinéad Mannion has been awarded one of the two inaugural bursaries for students living with a neuromuscular condition The first annual Dr J...

Killings in Maine come to doorstep of Connemara born politician.

The mass shooting in the town of Lewiston in the United States this week came to the doorstep of a Connemara-born politician. State Representative Margare...

Tuam Councillor warns members of the public of a fraudulent text message regarding the Energy Support Scheme

A Tuam Councillor has advised members of the public not to click on a link that has been sent to members of the public regarding the Energy Support Scheme...